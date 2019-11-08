Editor:
The GOP should be known as the Grand Old Party of Corruption and Treason. Donald Trump, Mike Pence, William Barr, Mike Pompeo and Rudy Giuliani should all be ashamed of themselves for holding up much needed aid to Ukraine for at least five months. When Nancy Pelosi said all roads lead to Putin she was not kidding. Now we have Donald Trump congratulating himself for a ceasefire to a war that was caused by him. I certainly hope that we will find out exactly what Putin has on Trump. It must be huge.
Maureen Koenig, Diamond Point