Letter to the editor: Putin is wearing a paper crown

Editor:

Although he had been thinking of it for a long time, the day Putin looked in the mirror and smiled as he imagined a crown on his head and decided that he would invade Ukraine is the day the rest of the world knew Putin’s despotic ambitions were insane.

As I see him stand before the mirror, I recall other “madmen.” The video of Gadhafi upon capture shows him being beaten by rebels and sodomized by a bayonet. Saddam Hussein, found hiding in a hole in the earth, was treated to a public hanging. Bin Laden was watching television when U.S. Navy SEALs stormed his compound and killed him and then dumped his body into the sea. Hitler blew out his brains. Napoleon’s attempts to conquer nations failed and he died, in exile, of stomach cancer. Stalin, killer of millions, died of a stroke.

Should all have them had a testosterone check?

Maybe too much of the hormone could be blamed for their “boys gone wild” delusional quest for power.

It is four months into the war and Putin can’t claim many victories. Destruction and death has not deterred the Ukrainian people. They are determined that the evil one not conquer their beloved nation.

Putin knows that the strengthening of NATO by Finland and Sweden wanting to join them leaves his desire for the return of a mighty USSR in doubt. The daily briefings the generals give him must be tense. Kiev and Liviv and other cities are still free, thanks to the support of the West.

Perhaps before Putin sees the paper crown on his bony head set ablaze, he should read some history and realize that one mortal man thinking he can rule the world never ends well. Maybe the other “madmen” should come to his bed and tell him to send his troops home, now!

Monica Stahl, South Glens Falls

