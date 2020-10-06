Letter to the editor: Put Trump on loser Mt. Rushmore

Editor:
Trump is number one! More than 200,000 dead. Great job, Donald!
His economy is in the dumps, but his death count is world class. But the stock market is more important than those 200,000 lives. Right, Donald?
Trump privately bragged he knew exactly how deadly the virus is and decided to lie about it. (Surprised?) He claimed it would just go away. Magically. Poof! Just like Trump’s morals and sense of decency.
Donald is actually quite pleased about the main benefit of the coronavirus. He no longer has to shake hands with those disgusting individuals. You know them. They are his supporters. They fly his BS flag. Now we know who really thinks they are the deplorables.
Again we are told Trump’s super-duper health plan is near release. It is so secret that nobody, but him, knows about it. Alas, the world’s smartest person forgot to tell his staff the details of the secret plan he has hinted at for years. I wonder why?
Trump works diligently to undermine confidence in the CDC. He succeeded so much that several states have said they will not approve the use of any vaccine approved by Trump without first analyzing the underlying clinical trial data. So much for people trusting their lives to Trump or his lies.
Trump fooled enough people in 2016 to steal the White House, using the same unsavory tools that got him most everything in his life. Now, he actually believes he should be added to Mount Rushmore or receive the Nobel Peace Prize. The only prize Trump deserves is for tax fraud. And New York may soon award that prize.
I can only hope the American people are not fooled again. This time we can’t even move to Canada. Because of Trump, they won’t let us in!
Al Muench, Chestertown
