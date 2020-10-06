Letter to the editor: Put Trump on loser Mt. Rushmore

Editor:

Trump is number one! More than 200,000 dead. Great job, Donald!

His economy is in the dumps, but his death count is world class. But the stock market is more important than those 200,000 lives. Right, Donald?

Trump privately bragged he knew exactly how deadly the virus is and decided to lie about it. (Surprised?) He claimed it would just go away. Magically. Poof! Just like Trump’s morals and sense of decency.

Donald is actually quite pleased about the main benefit of the coronavirus. He no longer has to shake hands with those disgusting individuals. You know them. They are his supporters. They fly his BS flag. Now we know who really thinks they are the deplorables.

Again we are told Trump’s super-duper health plan is near release. It is so secret that nobody, but him, knows about it. Alas, the world’s smartest person forgot to tell his staff the details of the secret plan he has hinted at for years. I wonder why?