Rebuttal to the rebuttal of Sarah Sanders:
If you watched Sarah’s rebuttal of President Biden and use the term "president" lightly. The correct blame for the COVID debacle belongs to Joe Biden solely! President Trump is the one that got your so-called miracle cures fast-tracked! Now the actual blame for lack of PPE belongs to President Obama and woke governors like Cuomo!
If you want to play the blame game put it where it correctly belongs! High energy costs, high food costs, soaring interest rates, they all belong to the Democrats and Joe Biden! Wake up already!
Rodney Carr,
Gansevoort