Letter to the editor: Put more positive news on Page 1

Editor:

Here we go again! The front page of The Post-Star of March 1st headlines are, in bold black letters: Vehicle kills pedestrian, Russians shell No. 2 city, and Report paints gloomy picture. There is also a color photo of Ukranian police with guns.

Where is the good news that spring is 19 days away? Where are the photos of happy skiers at West Mountain or happy skaters or bluebirds returning or gold finches returning? Why does The Post-Star continue to greet us with bad and sad news on their front page?

In these trying times, it would be a real pleasure to be greeted, on the front page of The Post-Star, with positive news. It would surely start everyone's day off in a positive way. Leave the negative news to the inner pages of the paper. What a pleasure that would be. I say happy spring to all and enjoy each day.

Margaret Kelly, Glens Falls

