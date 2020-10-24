Letter to the editor: Put halt to naked political power grabs

Editor:

Last go around, the “yes” people who wanted to dramatically enlarge Saratoga Springs' very direct and democratic commission form of government enlisted the help of the National Association of City Managers to the tune of $35,000. Why would anyone, anywhere spend $35,000 on an Upstate New York small town referendum about governmental change? And when they lost, the Skidmore-led "Yes" group sued the city for months. This was pure and simply an “externally” influenced power grab.

Now another left-wing group, this time far left, has joined the Skidmore-centered "yes" movement — Black Lives Matter. They work hand in glove. Both groups want and need a stacked and compliant, complex bureaucratic form of government to realize their dreams of a new Saratoga Springs.

When in our history have we had people lying down in the streets stopping traffic? When in our history have we had statues being torn down in Congress Park? When in our history have we had protesters haranguing and menacing Phila Street diners, shouting at them to stop enjoying their meals?