Letter to the editor: Put an end to this economic mess

The recession is here and President Biden and his administration own it starting with day one when he closed down the pipeline.

It has gotten worse ever since.

While the president has touted the job market recovery as “the greatest recovery in history,” it is all a dodge to distract away from the damage his administration has caused the American economy. The American people aren't stupid, they see their paychecks buying fewer and fewer goods every month that passes by. And that’s just the beginning.

We already know that the cost to drive to and from work is twice as much as last year. Now, keep an eye on the cost of home heating fuel for next winter. I’ve already got a quote which is double last year’s price. It looks like Americans are going to be dipping into their savings to pay for daily expenses in President Biden’s America.

The Republican-led efforts to cut taxes, remove regulations and expand the American energy sector under the prior administration led to the strongest economic footing our nation has ever seen.

Rep. Stefanik is one of those fighting to get a strong Congress that will halt the destructive policies of this administration. Because of her efforts, and those like her, I look to see President Biden’s agenda cease to exist and we can begin to correct the inflation crises and put an end to this economic mess.

Ralph Vecchio, Greenwich