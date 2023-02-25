Worried sick over the Ukraine border, not giving our border a second thought. Worried sick over the people of Turkey, not caring the least over the Americans suffering and dying from the 5 million tons of toxins dumped on them, and in our waters. Not caring in the least about the thousands being killed each week by the cartels pumping fentanyl into our children's bodies, this inept, fumblebum regime running (Not running!) our country needs to be kicked to the curb as soon as possible.

To those that have, still until this day, criticized the previous administration, I say to you, thank you for keeping his name alive, and do you miss him yet? The answer, loud and clear, is a deafening! I guarantee you this: A Republican administration is on the horizon. Hopefully led by a woman. A woman of outstanding character, a businessperson, and not a coward like the one now on the hill. Forget this person-of-color nonsense, we need a strong, brilliant, wide-awake conservative/Republican at the helm. America first!

I see where another police officer was ambushed in NYC. What I did not see were any protests by Sharpton-Harris- horrible Hochul or the BLM misfits!

The regime claims the reason they didn't shoot that balloon down, they say, is because of worrying about falling debris hitting innocents. What about the innocent Americans at the border? What about the thousands killed by fentanyl? So much for UFOs? My guess is these snakes have been spying on us for centuries. Over 2.3 million in grants awarded. Not a dime toward our senior health facilities, or veterans?

To all you folks out there that keep calling me, and sending me emails, you should see the letters this publication is to scared to publish!

John Siebrecht,

Queensbury