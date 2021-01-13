Letter to the editor: Pushing the big lie led to mob violence

Editor:

I have written to Congresswoman Stefanik, in hopes of having her help me understand why she persists in stirring up the fires of baseless conspiracy and destructive discord.

It is clear as crystal to me that there is no evidence of widespread election fraud. That's just ridiculous. It is clear as crystal to me that President Trump has continuously propagated outrageous lies to the contrary, and that these lies are ensnaring a minority of us into believing there is a conspiracy to rob Mr. Trump of a “landslide victory.” That's despicable.

It’s also clear to me that he has been encouraging that minority to violence. That's unbelievably dangerous. But he did indeed encourage his supporters to come to Washington and then at 1 p.m. to "walk to the Capitol.” That is probably seditious, given that some of his followers were armed and violent and went on a rampage, an insurrection, in the very house of our democracy.

You have said you are against the violence. But you have failed to repudiate the obvious inflammation of that violence by Mr. Trump. And you have continued on your own to propagate the lie that the election of Mr. Biden was rigged. Baseless conspiracy, in my opinion, destructively divisive and in the end lethal.