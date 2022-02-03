Letter to the editor: Pushing back on conservative view

Editor:

This is a reply to a recent letter by John from Queensbury. How rare it is that a true Trumpite presents us the opportunity to treat his arguments with the disdain they deserve? Pity that he writes but doesn't read.

Confederate statues were removed because they represented traitors to America. Their rebellion to enshrine slavery in our country was put down by force because: "We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” The statues were offensive.

Trump's tax cut gave billions to the .1% and stiffed the rest of us with chump change while adding $1 trillion to our debt. The Trump economy was unsustainable because it failed to invest in America. His criminally inadequate response to the COVID-19 breakout resulted in the unnecessary death of hundreds of thousands according to epidemiologists.

His ongoing lie about the 2020 election continues to erode confidence in all our elections. This is the Trumpists' plan. If they don't win, it must've been fixed right? The 2020 presidential election, by all metrics, was the most scrutinized presidential election ever. He then incited sedition and started the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, an attempted banana Republican coup. His base has refused effective vaccines that prevent 90% of hospitalization and death from COVID. They die unnecessarily and pass it around to the rest of us.

President Biden got vaccines into us, revived the economy with the greatest jobs creation in history, and passed an infrastructure bill. Despite the degeneration of Republicans into the insanity of Trumpism, we'll be vastly better positioned to tackle the greatest challenges of our time: climate change and true equality.

Al Scoonzarielli, Moreau

