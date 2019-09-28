Editor:
I have known Marsha King Purdue for many years and had an opportunity to deal with her as the district attorney in her prosecution of two men who burglarized my/our home. Many items both valuable and sentimental were stolen. Thankfully, the NY State Police were able to identify and arrest the defendants. Marsha was great to deal with throughout the prosecution process. She helped us through every step of the case and kept us updated on what was happening. She did a great job.
I believe that Marsha has the experience and the skills to be a great judge. She certainly proved that to us. We encourage you to make sure that you get out and vote on Nov. 5 and make sure you vote for the best candidate, Marsha King Purdue.
Jack Quintal, Indian Lake