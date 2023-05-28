Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

I’ve recently been struck by the amount of posts online from The Post-Star reporting on drug and alcohol offenses. A mug shot, a name, and usually a description of a first time offense. These kind of posts yield a number of responses. Laughing face reactions, people tagging other users to spread the news, jokes about physical appearance, and comments judging the morality of person they do not know.

I have to ask, what purpose do these posts serve?

Addiction is a disease. There is a difference between a criminal mastermind of a drug dealer and a person dealing minor amounts to support their own habit. I don’t mean to minimize the effects of dealing drugs and drinking and driving. However, does public humiliation do anything to help the problem? Or, could it possibly add to the cycle of shame that can keep a person addicted for longer? At what point does The Post-Star become less of a news source and instead a provider of the schadenfreude people crave. If it is a first-time offense, why not offer the grace of anonymity in order to leave room for recovery and change.

As it stands, their names are out there and their photo. The Post-Star is reporting on people from small towns where everybody knows everybody. Should we be condemning people to forever be known for the worst moment of their lives? Again, what purpose do these posts serve?

Alice Kelly,

Queensbury

Editor's note: The Post-Star is revisiting its policy on crime reporting and plans to publish stories on only felony-level arrests, or misdemeanor arrests with other extenuating circumstances such as when they involve major public incidents or public figures.