Letter to the editor: Public realizing media bias exists

Editor:

Tucker Carlson committed one of the gravest, most reprehensible, racist, and sexist acts in the history of talking heads Tuesday night. He mispronounced Kamala Harris's first name. It was so egregious an act that not one but two CNN panel shows called it out in addition to the great newsman Don Lemon devoting part of his show to the catastrophic example of division caused by Conservatives.

Scant hours later when Mr. Biden introduced his new running mate, he used exactly the same pronunciation used by Carlson. The ensuing uproar by CNN was almost as loud as a symphony of crickets. In a word, silence.

The mainstream media who not so slowly transformed itself into left-stream media is now morphing into the left-scream media. It becomes ever more difficult for the left-scream media to deny bias under even casual observation.

Much to the media's chagrin, a large part of the public is becoming aware of the selective reporting that is passed off each day in print, television and radio as unbiased information.