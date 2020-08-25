Letter to the editor: Public realizing media bias exists

Editor:
Tucker Carlson committed one of the gravest, most reprehensible, racist, and sexist acts in the history of talking heads Tuesday night. He mispronounced Kamala Harris's first name. It was so egregious an act that not one but two CNN panel shows called it out in addition to the great newsman Don Lemon devoting part of his show to the catastrophic example of division caused by Conservatives.
Scant hours later when Mr. Biden introduced his new running mate, he used exactly the same pronunciation used by Carlson. The ensuing uproar by CNN was almost as loud as a symphony of crickets. In a word, silence.
The mainstream media who not so slowly transformed itself into left-stream media is now morphing into the left-scream media. It becomes ever more difficult for the left-scream media to deny bias under even casual observation.
Much to the media's chagrin, a large part of the public is becoming aware of the selective reporting that is passed off each day in print, television and radio as unbiased information.
Seattle has street fairs that burn entire blocks, Portland has love fests that result in barred police buildings being subject to attempted arson, New York City is undergoing an exodus of business and residents due as a result of looting. These and other cities such as Minneapolis, Chicago, St. Louis, Austin, Washington and others are being destroyed daily while the media at best downplays and at worst ignores the vultures feeding on the dying remains.
The public deserves and the republic requires a Fourth Estate that reports facts unvarnished by political bias. A large part of the media fails to provide such service daily. Fortunately, an ever increasing number of the public are quietly beginning to realize the bias.
Carl Tucker, Wilton
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!