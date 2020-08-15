Letter to the editor: Public health team is very appreciated

In their work to minimize the impact of this nasty virus, public health services are tasked with pushing our communities into wearing masks and doing social distancing, with ensuring quarantining and contact tracing in the event of exposure to the virus, and with isolation at home of those actually infected but who don’t need hospitalization. Why is it that some of our citizens object to these public health measures which are so reasonably based in science and so obviously meant to protect us all? I suppose it has something to do with the American frontier persona, the “don’t tread on me” stuff. But while it’s OK to have differences of opinion and even to question authority, it’s absolutely not acceptable to threaten harm to those trying to keep us safe.