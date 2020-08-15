Letter to the editor: Public health team is very appreciated

Editor:
Hearing stories of public health professionals in other parts of the country subjected to threats of violence by people who disagree with their approaches in this COVID-19 pandemic, I write to express my tremendous admiration for our team in Warren County.
In their work to minimize the impact of this nasty virus, public health services are tasked with pushing our communities into wearing masks and doing social distancing, with ensuring quarantining and contact tracing in the event of exposure to the virus, and with isolation at home of those actually infected but who don’t need hospitalization. Why is it that some of our citizens object to these public health measures which are so reasonably based in science and so obviously meant to protect us all? I suppose it has something to do with the American frontier persona, the “don’t tread on me” stuff. But while it’s OK to have differences of opinion and even to question authority, it’s absolutely not acceptable to threaten harm to those trying to keep us safe.
We in Warren County have an amazing public health team, led by Ginelle Jones. They were stretched thin before COVID-19. Since then ... well, it’s hard to imagine how they do what they do. Talk about commitment!
It is certainly worth mentioning that they have two other things on their side: a governor who provides wise leadership and clear communication, and a community which understands the importance of science, realizes the value of science-based approaches to fight this darn virus and accepts our role in the fight.
Our county and state statistics warrant that we should be most grateful to our public health team. And that we might also pat ourselves on the back a bit. Heartfelt thanks to all.
Richard P. Leach, MD, Queensbury
