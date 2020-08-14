Letter to the editor: Public health team is very appreciated

Public health team is very appreciated
Editor:
Hearing stories of public health professionals in other parts of the country subjected to threats of violence by people who disagree with their approaches in this COVID-19 pandemic, I write to express my tremendous admiration for our team in Warren County.
In their work to minimize the impact of this nasty virus, public health services are tasked with pushing our communities into wearing masks and doing social distancing, with ensuring quarantining and contact tracing in the event of exposure to the virus, and with isolation at home of those actually infected but who don’t need hospitalization. Why is it that some of our citizens object to these public health measures which are so reasonably based in science and so obviously meant to protect us all? I suppose it has something to do with the American frontier persona, the “don’t tread on me” stuff. But while it’s OK to have differences of opinion and even to question authority, it’s absolutely not acceptable to threaten harm to those trying to keep us safe.
We in Warren County have an amazing public health team, led by Ginelle Jones. They were stretched thin before COVID-19. Since then ... well, it’s hard to imagine how they do what they do. Talk about commitment!
It is certainly worth mentioning that they have two other things on their side: a governor who provides wise leadership and clear communication, and a community which understands the importance of science, realizes the value of science-based approaches to fight this darn virus and accepts our role in the fight.
Our county and state statistics warrant that we should be most grateful to our public health team. And that we might also pat ourselves on the back a bit. Heartfelt thanks to all.
Richard P. Leach, MD, Queensbury
Seniors, wake up regarding Trump
Editor:
I was wondering what other senior citizens think of Trump’s accusation that if he loses in November he’ll say the vote was rigged and refuse to step down. But it’s Trump who’s rigging the system.
Do you seniors know that he’s appointed Louis DeJoy (a huge Trump donor) to be postmaster general? With DeJoy’s help, Trump will soon change our mail delivery service from something we could count on to a hit or miss situation. Trump wants to make you believe that a system that we have always counted on from its inception is suddenly unreliable. Do you know why? Trump wants to ensure that mail-in ballots will be discounted because of made-up problems with our postal system. Did you ever have a problem with your mail before? Because of COVID-19, using mail-in ballots may be the only safe way to vote. Trump will make your mail-in vote suspect (maybe it will count or maybe not).
Also, seniors, Trump wants to end the payroll tax (FICA). He says this will help workers get extra money. He also said, if re-elected, he will end it permanently. Seniors! Hello! Wake up! Guess where your Social Security and Medicare money comes from? And, seniors, your Congresswoman Stefanik supports Trump’s policies. Maybe that monthly Social Security check and the Medicare assistance don’t mean that much to you. I count on them dearly.
And, one more thing, please think about what Mark Twain has been credited with saying: “Politicians are like diapers. They should be changed frequently and for the same reason.”
I really miss Ken Tingley’s articles and opinions. Best to you, Ken!
Rich Kelley, Argyle
Political careers will have footnotes
Editor:
Let’s be clear on this. So, say in five years, when, hopefully, Trump and COVID-19 are behind us, regardless of whatever good Elise Stefanik, Betty Little and Dan Stec may have done in their respective political careers, each of their Wikipedia entries will include the following footnoted statement:
An unabashed supporter of the most deranged, corrupt and evil individual in the known universe, Donald J. Trump whose ignorance and incompetence caused more deaths of American citizens than World War I (116,500), the Korean War (36,500), the Vietnam War (58,200) and 9/11 (3,000), combined.
Let’s hope that each of their respective gods will be more forgiving than history.
John Pietrangelo, Queensbury
Recycling change needed in county
Editor:
The issue of waste management is currently, and urgently, in the public eye, as Warren County has just released its Draft Solid Waste Management Plan for public comment. This document (available on the Warren County website, scroll down to beneath the “Latest” section) states that, regarding Warren County Local Law No. 2 of 1991 which mandates recycling: “Currently no municipalities located within the Planning Unit (Warren County) are actively enforcing any of their local, adopted recycling laws. In fact, in some cases, they are not even aware that such laws exist.”
Furthermore, Local Law No. 3 of 1991 in which haulers are required to have a permit from the superintendent of public works, is also not being enforced, according to the document.
Warren County must take the driver seat in enforcement of recycling and hauler permitting. The licensing of local haulers would give Warren County the power to control the way material is collected, mandating source separation, rather than the more wasteful single stream co-mingled approach. Licensing would also call for the systematic collection of data about the quantities and kinds of waste being collected, as well as its final destination. Additionally, licensing would offer the county the opportunity to collect an annual fee, which could fund many efforts to reduce, reuse and recycle.
Nancy Ellett-Crosby,
Greenwich
A thought or two on voting, water
Editor:
The United States of America is still the best place in the world to live even though it is not perfect by a long shot. I won’t get in to what needs fixing up; most of you know what most of it is. There is one thing we can do when it comes time to vote. Check out those that are running; pick the ones that look the best to you. If you see someone is still in office and things are not good in your area, get them out and make a change; hopefully for better.
Now I know why we are reaching for space to check it out, and who knows, maybe someday to live. As smart as this country is, we can’t seem to get rid of all the bad water we are drinking in our country.
Why are we so smart when it comes to space and so stupid when it comes to good drinking water on Earth, or is it big business that controls what kind of water we will drink?
Something is wrong somewhere. We better fix it soon before there is nothing left to the people on Earth. What good is money if you are too sick to enjoy it? This goes for big business too. We can make the change. Let’s do it now before it’s too late.
Sid Gordon, Saratoga
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!