Letter to the editor: Public health team is very appreciated

A thought or two on voting, water

Editor:

The United States of America is still the best place in the world to live even though it is not perfect by a long shot. I won’t get in to what needs fixing up; most of you know what most of it is. There is one thing we can do when it comes time to vote. Check out those that are running; pick the ones that look the best to you. If you see someone is still in office and things are not good in your area, get them out and make a change; hopefully for better.

Now I know why we are reaching for space to check it out, and who knows, maybe someday to live. As smart as this country is, we can’t seem to get rid of all the bad water we are drinking in our country.

Why are we so smart when it comes to space and so stupid when it comes to good drinking water on Earth, or is it big business that controls what kind of water we will drink?

Something is wrong somewhere. We better fix it soon before there is nothing left to the people on Earth. What good is money if you are too sick to enjoy it? This goes for big business too. We can make the change. Let’s do it now before it’s too late.

Sid Gordon, Saratoga

