Letter to the editor: Public Health gets our profound thanks

I find it hard to find all the words to express my gratitude to the Washington County Public Health Department. At the end of January, they organized what I call a vaccine extravaganza in Fort Edward, offering the first Moderna vaccine for residents 65 years old and over.

The event went extremely well, from the brave souls who directed incoming cars to parking and into the facility, to the registrars inside and the nurses who administered the shots. Everyone was so organized, so kind, so helpful, so competent. The second round of shots was done last weekend, and despite a medical emergency, everything continued smoothly.