Letter to the editor: Public Health deserves thanks from all of us

Editor:
I would like to take this opportunity to praise Ginelle Jones, Pat Belden and all of the staff at Warren County Public Health Services. Their tireless efforts to keep our community safe and their willingness to communicate with anyone at anytime day or night is nothing short of heroic.
Most of us probably had no idea what WCPH did or who they were before the pandemic. I for one now know that their compassionate, knowledgeable professionalism is a blessing to our community.
John Goralski, Queensbury
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!