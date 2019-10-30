Editor:
As a private individual conducting business in the Essex County Clerk’s Office for the last 14 years, I have had the pleasure of working directly with Essex County Clerk Joseph Provoncha. I can tell you that Mr. Provoncha is an honest, hard-working man dedicated to the integrity of his office.
Mr. Provoncha is always available to answer questions and assist in any way he can. He is a “working” county clerk, one who actually works the counter processing land recordings and court filings alongside his employees rather than sitting in his office. Mr. Provoncha has worked hard to modernize the office, making records available online at a fair price to the consumer. His service and devotion to the community is undeniable.
I am a registered Democrat, and I will be proudly voting for my County Clerk Joseph Provoncha on Nov. 5. Please join me in supporting our Essex County clerk for re-election.
Jessica Bigelow, Elizabethtown