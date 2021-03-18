Letter to the editor: Proud of Stefanik, who stands up

Editor:

Elise Stefanik continues to be a champion for GOP women everywhere, and more should recognize her encouraging effort and her ability to be on the right side of history!

This past year, our country endured one of the greatest challenges to date. And through this time, it would be irresponsible to fail to recognize who’s been fighting for the North Country since the beginning of the pandemic.

Since the beginning, Elise wasn’t concerned with politics, but actually focused on her constituents, and if they were receiving the necessary funds and support to survive — she had her team actively call the district.

Since the beginning, Elise was challenging the Chinese Communist Party and the World Health Organization to demand an investigation on this virus — she called them out and consistently advocated for the facts.

Since the beginning, Congresswoman Stefanik held Cuomo accountable. When Cuomo was quick to reallocate our resources downstate, which would have left the North Country unprepared to face this global pandemic, Elise stood up. When Cuomo forced our seniors back into nursing homes, Elise stood up. When Cuomo was first accused of sexual harassment in December 2020, Elise stood up.