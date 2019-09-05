Protests should not require permits
Editor:
In the wake of recent protests in Glens Falls, there have been suggestions of requiring a permit for people to express their First Amendment right in public. Police Chief Tony Lydon and Glens Falls Mayor Dan Hall want to regulate when, where and how we demonstrate our freedom of expression. The police chief clearly stated no laws have been broken at the protests, according The Post-Star article, yet he is still advocating for another barrier to our right to speak out. If a group of us decided to have a protest against the “protest permit” (if it’s implemented) would we need permission from the individuals who promoted a protest permit in the first place? The government has no right to restrict the Bill of Rights. Everybody in the Glens Falls region should be disappointed in this suggestion from government officials. Whether you are a Democrat, Republican, Libertarian or Green, you should be standing up against this impediment on the free assembly of local citizens.
The call for more police at these protests and to keep them separated also limits discussion and is wasting valuable resources of taxpayers, especially if no crimes have been committed. This prevention idea is totalitarian and exactly the reason we have the First Amendment. We already have laws on the books for anybody committing a crime at the protests such as assault, threats or harassment. We have to make sure we speak up against an over-encroaching government. I believe we should make sure this “protest permit” is never enacted, and if somehow it gets by, there should be a lawsuit against the local government and a removal of Mayor John Hall and Police Chief Anthony Lydon. Let’s join together in this fight to protect freedom of assembly, instead of dividing along political protest lines.
Christopher Schmidt, Gansevoort
Protests disruptions one side’s fault
Editor:
Thanks to The Post-Star for reporting on local protests in “Glens Falls trying to calm down protesters.”
I participated in the Close the Camps march and rally, and as a member of the Saratoga Progressive Action Steering Committee, have been involved in organizing numerous Glens Falls rallies calling on Stefanik to support Democracy, Peace and Justice, and would like to clarify a few points.
The article states, “One of the organizers of a pro-Trump group has used his bullhorn’s siren button to drown out counter-protesters,” but those of us calling for Closing the Detention Camps weren’t the counter-protesters; the Trumpers were. This march and rally was planned and announced weeks in advance. The Trump/Stefanik supporters counter protested us, or more accurately, disrupted us. As a local pastor and folk singer led us in singing God Bless America and other patriotic songs, the Trump/Stefanik supporter blared the siren to drown us out. They also did this at the Lights for Liberty vigil in July.
When a number of us recently met with Mayor Hall and Police Chief Lydon, we read (and subsequently emailed) them the NY Penal Law on Disorderly Conduct which shows that the Trumper blaring his siren to disrupt us was clearly violating this law. So I do not understand why Lydon said his “actions don’t rise to the level of a crime.”
This article’s title incorrectly gives the impression that there are two sides that need to calm down. Saratoga Progressive Action and ally groups practice being calm. We begin actions with a pledge of nonviolence, train in nonviolence and are committed to nonviolence and respect for the rights of those we disagree with in all our political action. We do not try to disrupt them and deny their constitutional right to protest.
Joe Seeman, Ballston Spa
