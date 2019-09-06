Editor:
In the wake of recent protests in Glens Falls, there have been suggestions of requiring a permit for people to express their First Amendment right in public. Police Chief Tony Lydon and Glens Falls Mayor Dan Hall want to regulate when, where and how we demonstrate our freedom of expression. The police chief clearly stated no laws have been broken at the protests, according The Post-Star article, yet he is still advocating for another barrier to our right to speak out. If a group of us decided to have a protest against the “protest permit” (if it’s implemented) would we need permission from the individuals who promoted a protest permit in the first place? The government has no right to restrict the Bill of Rights. Everybody in the Glens Falls region should be disappointed in this suggestion from government officials. Whether you are a Democrat, Republican, Libertarian or Green, you should be standing up against this impediment on the free assembly of local citizens.
The call for more police at these protests and to keep them separated also limits discussion and is wasting valuable resources of taxpayers, especially if no crimes have been committed. This prevention idea is totalitarian and exactly the reason we have the First Amendment. We already have laws on the books for anybody committing a crime at the protests such as assault, threats or harassment. We have to make sure we speak up against an over-encroaching government. I believe we should make sure this “protest permit” is never enacted, and if somehow it gets by, there should be a lawsuit against the local government and a removal of Mayor John Hall and Police Chief Anthony Lydon. Let’s join together in this fight to protect freedom of assembly, instead of dividing along political protest lines.
Christopher Schmidt, Gansevoort