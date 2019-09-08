Editor:
I am responding to the article in The Post-Star on Aug. 31, "Glens Falls trying to calm down protesters," in which Glens Falls Police Chief Anthony Lydon is quoted, “If it gets to a point where we have to keep them across the street from each other, that’s what we’ll have to do,” he said. “They can yell at each other from across the street.” He stressed that he doesn’t want to interfere with people’s First Amendment rights. They can use curse words, even with a bullhorn. “It’s a very fine line,” he said.” Actually, no, Chief Lydon, it is not a very fine line. The pro-Trump protesters should not be able to use curse words, even with a bullhorn.
The New York Law Penal Law 240.20, disorderly conduct cannot be ignored when there are abuses. Note numbers 1, 2, 3, 4 of the law, which states: A person is guilty of disorderly conduct when, with intent to cause public inconvenience, annoyance or alarm, or recklessly creating a risk thereof:
1. He engages in fighting or in violent, tumultuous or threatening behavior; or
2. He makes unreasonable noise; or
3. In a public place, he uses abusive or obscene language, or makes an obscene gesture; or
4. Without lawful authority, he disturbs any lawful assembly or meeting of persons; or
5. He obstructs vehicular or pedestrian traffic; or
6. He congregates with other persons in a public place and refuses to comply with a lawful order of the police to disperse; or
7. He creates a hazardous or physically offensive condition by any act which serves no legitimate purpose.
Protesters and counter-protesters alike should be bound by these rules. Will our chief keep his promise of instructing his officers in policing these events politely and efficiently? I hope so.
Agata Stanford, Glens Falls