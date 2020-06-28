Letter to the editor: Protests provide hope for the times

Editor:

A recent edition of National Catholic Reporter carried an account of an exchange between Pope Francis and a reporter concerning the 2015 AIDS crisis in Africa. The reporter asked if the Vatican would suspend its prohibition against the use of condoms. Francis replied that the question was too small. He went on to relate the story of the Pharisees quizzing Jesus about healing on the Sabbath, and allowing his disciples to pick and eat grain on that same day. Jesus replied that his message was one of mercy and not sacrifice. The Pope continued, “When all the injustices of the world are corrected, then we can talk about the Sabbath.”

Perhaps the questions we’re asking about the pandemic are too small. Maybe we should ask how did a pandemic affect us last time? The Spanish Flu 1918 was followed by a violence lasting for two decades. The re-emergence of the KKK; a wild stock market ending in a severe depression: a loosening of morality in manners and behavior; scandals in the White House in the Harding administration; machine guns became the rage for settling scores; Prohibition was repealed; race riots and the re-emergence of Jim Crow laws; 300 African Americans were killed by mobs in Tulsa; corporate leaders attacked labor unions as socialistic; attacks on science-Scopes Trial in Tennessee. Did the 1918 pandemic reveal what was already festering?