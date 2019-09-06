Editor:
Thanks to The Post-Star for reporting on local protests in "Glens Falls trying to calm down protesters."
I participated in the Close the Camps march and rally, and as a member of the Saratoga Progressive Action Steering Committee, have been involved in organizing numerous Glens Falls rallies calling on Stefanik to support Democracy, Peace and Justice, and would like to clarify a few points.
The article states, "One of the organizers of a pro-Trump group has used his bullhorn’s siren button to drown out counter-protesters," but those of us calling for Closing the Detention Camps weren't the counter-protesters; the Trumpers were. This march and rally was planned and announced weeks in advance. The Trump/Stefanik supporters counter protested us, or more accurately, disrupted us. As a local pastor and folk singer led us in singing God Bless America and other patriotic songs, the Trump/Stefanik supporter blared the siren to drown us out. They also did this at the Lights for Liberty vigil in July.
When a number of us recently met with Mayor Hall and Police Chief Lydon, we read (and subsequently emailed) them the NY Penal Law on Disorderly Conduct which shows that the Trumper blaring his siren to disrupt us was clearly violating this law. So I do not understand why Lydon said his “actions don’t rise to the level of a crime."
This article's title incorrectly gives the impression that there are two sides that need to calm down. Saratoga Progressive Action and ally groups practice being calm. We begin actions with a pledge of nonviolence, train in nonviolence and are committed to nonviolence and respect for the rights of those we disagree with in all our political action. We do not try to disrupt them and deny their constitutional right to protest.
Joe Seeman, Ballston Spa