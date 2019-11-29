Editor:
You recently offered two solutions to the current problems of incivility, disrespect and disregard for public safety during public protests. I agree with your thoughts but would like to add my own observations as well.
My husband and I attended an event at the arena on Sept. 13 and encountered a rude group of Trump supporters along the way. They blocked the sidewalk, cigarettes in hand as they made comments to passersby on foot and in vehicles. It was sad to see the departing police who apparently needed to keep the peace as well as oversee the traffic. I have participated in protests myself in front of Stefanik’s office due to her refusal to meet with her constituents. Fellow protesters were enthusiastic but polite and there was no profanity. The danger of people in the road still existed however. No one needs that situation! The park is absolutely more suitable, and you don’t have to live in Glens Falls to be concerned or inconvenienced by protesters.
You have free articles remaining.
Glens Falls residents should certainly be listened to, but people like me who spend a great deal of time here shouldn’t be disregarded because we only live nearby and not in town. We love this city and hate to see it become yet one more example of division between “others.” It will hurt this city if people entering town experience unbridled hostility as their welcome. Those who visit for the museums, sports and entertainment events, dining, etc. will find other more pleasant places to go. The city cannot allow things to continue as they have. Sadly, I’m afraid things will get worse before they get better. It is possible to exercise our freedom of speech without harming others and that should be our goal. Let us try.
Kelly Caskey, Gansevoort