Letter to the editor: Protesters scared child in back of car

Editor:

The First Amendment allows the right of the people peacefully to assemble. Speech provoking actions that would harm others, true incitement and/or threats is not protected. Those protesting in favor of the president were protesting near the circle when one approached our car and was ranting, swearing. It scared the child sitting in the back. Our car was approached in a threatening manner, inappropriate language used near a child. At least with the permit process we know when to avoid the area. An older grandchild uses her freedom of speech when she encounters their behavior, not with words but with a number one salute.

Georgia Anderson, Hudson Falls

Letter to the editor
