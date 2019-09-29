Editor:
Thanks to all who made Saturday’s We the People Rally and March a success. We gathered in solidarity and signed letters to our representatives, asking they listen to we the people who demand they uphold their oaths of office by working for our interests.
As the co-organizer of the event, I didn't know what to expect on Saturday. When our City Park rally was crashed by Trump supporters, we formed a big circle. They broke into it and pranced around, mocking us. I think that was the factor for the police officer to ask them to come out and stand aside; they broke through our line. When we marched silently toward Stefanik's office at the request of several people, I completely understood why many people didn't want to stand down against the Trump supporters. Marching there was not what Larry Fine and I decided to do, because Chief Lydon said police would not enforce the NY State Disorderly Conduct Law, or ban the flagpoles that could be weaponized, and no barriers were set up to keep us apart; all requests we made to the city to secure our safety. Still, we marched on in silence. On Warren Street, walking next to me appeared a young woman with two children, one in a stroller. I was reminded of when my kids were little, teaching by example how, as Americans, we exercise our First Amendment right to challenge our government! Across the street the plaza was filled with screaming Trump supporters. I told the officer escorting us, "We're turning left." I couldn’t, in good conscience, without safeguards, lead people into that tangle. The day wasn’t about engaging fellow citizens in an argument or standing silent to their angry taunts. It was a plea to Congress to act, not a fight with our neighbors.
Agata Stanford, Glens Falls