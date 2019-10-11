Editor:
Concerning “City proposes protest regulations" Oct. 8.
While I applaud the city's attempt to address volatile behaviors recently exhibited by some demonstrators, I find some of the prohibitions mentioned to be unacceptable, e.g.: Prohibitions on banners; limitations on picketing; banning vulgarities. Any prohibitions must be defined in terms of behaviors — not the language or other forms of expression used. Harassing other community members or counter-protesters, blocking traffic or passage through the area, threatening or intimidating people — these should be prohibited. But the content of language used, with very narrow exceptions, must not be prohibited. Doing so is a violation of our First Amendment rights to free expression.
Regarding banners: Why banners? How will "banners" be defined? "In America, a person has a right or freedom to speak. That speech includes 'expressive conduct' such as distributing literature, holding up banners, or burning things such as books or flags.” (League of Minnesota Cities) This prohibition must not be included in the law.
You have free articles remaining.
Regarding picketing: Picketing, as a form of "expressive conduct," is also protected by the First Amendment. We must ensure that the permitting process is fair, equitable, and poses no unreasonable obstructions to political, social, or other expression. Turnaround time, especially, needs to be flexible enough to allow citizens to respond to critical issues with timelines attached. City permitting processes don't always allow for this, but must.
Regarding vulgarities: References to specific categories of language must be omitted from city regulations unless referring to “fighting words” as defined by the Supreme Court (language directed at others that would likely cause responsive violence by the target of that language).
As a citizen of this city I expect our rights of free expression and assembly to be zealously protected even as we provide for public safety and decorum on our city's streets.
Dana Stimpson, Glens Falls