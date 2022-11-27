Letter to the editor: Protecting what is precious in the world

There are so many here, around the world, throughout history doing “good” — acts to protect endangered species; stop deforestation, fracking, fossil fuels, mining; to protect the ocean, rivers, drinking water; courageous people protesting dictators and repressive regimes in Hong Kong, Belarus, Myanmar, Iran, Syria; journalists protecting free speech in Philippines, Mexico; lawyers and religious leaders protecting separation of church and state; and our neighbors in food pantries, homeless shelters, welcoming immigrants. ... People doing good work.

But others do great harm — for power and greed, in hatred and ignorance — white supremacists killing innocent people; dictators using military might to mow down protesters against despotic rule, against protectors of sacred lands, women protesting “morality” restrictions, women protecting and teaching girls and women in Afghanistan. Dictators who would destroy countries, democracy, Earth, for their own ego power — Putin in Ukraine; Trump, here, trying to overthrow democratic elections; powerful corporations — fossil fuels, big pharma, gun dealers — spreading fear through propaganda, supporting legislators working for their greed and profits over the needs of people and Earth. It’s painful to witness the destruction of guns, bombs, money destroying Earth, cultures, homes, schools, hospitals, electric grids, and life.

The poet Unamuno said to Franco’s generals, ”You will win because you have brute force but to persuade you’d need what you lack — right and reason for Spain’s very soul”; Victor Jara, the Chilean guitarist, kept singing while being shot by Pinochet’s police. I hear their words with voices of survivors of gun violence in Parkland, churches, synagogues, Colorado’s gay bar, along with thousands of courageous people imprisoned — all proclaiming the power of love, the reality that “we are family.”

On my desk: “You thought you buried us; you didn’t know we were seeds.”

This Thanksgiving I thank all the seeds, hard work, resistance, and struggle for justice, diversity, love, life. Give thanks for those throughout history who have protected what is precious.

Bernice Mennis, West Fort Ann