Letter to the editor: Protect our farmers, support solar

Editor:

I ask the residents of Moreau to stand up and fight for their farmers' rights by attending the Tuesday meeting on the new solar law.

Despite every effort from the town supervisor to give the solar benefits to large corporations and take opportunities away from our neighbors, we can stop it.

I hate to address these things through the paper, but Todd Kusnierz refuses to answer emails or phone calls on the subject. How do you claim to represent your constituents when you refuse to even speak with them? He seems to be confused in the fact that he was elected to represent the people, not pursue an agenda dictated to him by his family.

I have to laugh at the fact he says he is concerned about preserving the "prime soils" in Moreau. Any farmer in Moreau knows that the soils vary greatly, even on the same parcel. Not to mention, most properties haven't had soil tested for decades.

The real irony: He supports commercial solar on the old Tee Bird golf course where most of the soils are prime. It's not part of the agricultural district but has more acreage than many of our farms.