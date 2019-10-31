Editor:
This letter is not about politics, a rumpus in downtown Glens Falls, a misuse of "OCT" money, but an important reminder of the upcoming veterans week. This subject should be refreshing to many readers.
An organized group of veterans and volunteering area citizens are hosting an "open house" event on Prospect Mountain in Lake George on the weekend of Nov. 2 and 3. The state of New York has waived any admittance fee and welcomes the public to visit the sight free. The hours for each of that Saturday and Sunday are from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. There are no solicitations for monies, no program, just great conversations with veterans of our USA military. Restrooms are on sight and the views offer great photography! Our group is waiting for all.
Dennis Galloway, Lake George, World War II Vet, Pacific Theater