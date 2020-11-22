Letter to the editor: Promote public safety, not callous disregard

Editor:

I question why in the world a local media outlet would publish a headline encouraging large gatherings during the deadliest pandemic in 100 years?

I recognize that reporting on certain public officers announcing their defiance to the rule of law and their constitutional duty is newsworthy, however, the media has failed its ethical responsibility for the past four years by hyping misleading and dangerous information.

It is only recently that misinformation is being fact-checked and flagged. My confusion is further compounded by the media's follow-up headline where medical doctors, (i.e. those with the scientific knowledge as to the dangers of the virus) recommend against large gatherings.

Headlines and ethical reporting should enable the citizenry to make informed choices and save lives, not promote a callous disregard for public safety.

Michael Stern, Fort Edward

