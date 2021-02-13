Letter to the editor: Program can help fill need for food

Editor:

One year into the coronavirus pandemic, New York's urban, suburban and rural communities alike face a profound hunger crisis.

Many of our residents have lost jobs or had their hours reduced and are underemployed. The phones of the self-employed and at small businesses are ringing less frequently. Less foot traffic and tourism have had an adverse effect on the local economy.

Many of our neighbors struggle to feed themselves and their families. If you or someone you know needs help buying food, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program may be able to help.

SNAP helps low-income working families, seniors, people with disabilities, veterans and many more others stretch their food budget and buy food they need to stay healthy. It provides monthly benefits on a debit card to spend at local grocery stores, farmers markets and approved online retailers. You can apply for and receive benefits by phone or online, without having to leave your home.

For many, SNAP can be the difference between having food or choosing to fill a prescription or address other basic human needs. The Nutrition Outreach and Education Program can help you learn if you are eligible and assist you in completing and submitting a SNAP application.