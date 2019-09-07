Editor:
The Associated Press article on Sept. 3 about high capacity magazines, Louis Klarevas research professor at Teachers College Columbia University states the Las Vegas shooter was able to shoot 10 rounds per second from an assault-style weapon with a bump stock. Bump stock or not, a semi-automatic rifle will not cycle at 10 rounds per second. If he counted that many there had to be more than one shooter. I believe Mr. Klarevas has mirrored the statement of Harvard University Professor Laurence H. Tribe who made the same claim of 10 rounds a second. The Armalite model 15 platform gun the AR-15 is rated 45 rounds per minute not 600. Tribe also claimed a velocity of 2,000 miles per hour from a gun which fires a 22 caliber bullet; 10,560,000 feet in one hour or 176,000 feet per second (really). Any semi-automatic gun requires that the trigger must be fully cycled to fire each shot. That means returned to its original position before it can be pulled again. Except true assault rifles like the M16 which was adapted for the military, which cycle 700-900 rounds a minute set on full automatic, which were banned for public use under a law passed prior to their production. This 1934 law also banned machine guns and all others capable of firing full automatic. To purchase such a rifle you have to pass strict U.S. government requirements for a class 3 permit and pay a several thousand dollar tax stamp fee. I personally have never met anyone who owns one and I doubt most readers have either.
Jim Hull, Warrensburg