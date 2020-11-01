Letter to the editor: Problem gambling can lead to violence

Editor:

Problem gambling may not be a common topic discussed during Domestic Violence Awareness Month; however, the link between domestic violence and problem gambling makes it important to bring awareness to this volatile relationship.

Domestic violence is defined as violent or aggressive behavior within the home, typically involving the violent abuse of a spouse or partner, which may include physical violence; sexual, psychological, social, or financial abuse; harassment; and stalking.

A recent study of help-seeking gamblers found that 49% of participants reported being a victim of violence and 43% had perpetrated violence. A person with a gambling problem may experience intense mental and emotional distress which may be expressed through restlessness, irritability, or violence. Someone’s gambling problem may also elicit similar distress from a loved one. The person gambling may be the perpetrator or victim of domestic violence.

There is evidence domestic violence increases during professional sporting events, citing issues like consumption of alcohol, increased interactions with family members during games, increased expectations for a positive outcome, and increased stress and anxiety.