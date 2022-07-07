Letter to the editor: 'Pro-life' focus is endangering our democracy

What I fear, however, is the terrible harm their one “cause” has created: an international gag order forbidding family planning abroad, restricting care for millions; Republican legislators eagerly passing countless laws against women’s control over their bodies — vigilantes spying, laws imprisoning women for crossing state lines, providers prosecuted for felonies. Republican legislators (states so gerrymandered that Republicans have control over Democratic majorities) who refuse expanding Medicaid, have the highest infant and maternal mortality, and most executions. Republican legislators in Congress continually filibustering Biden’s Build Back Better bill which would provide child tax credit, support child care, free preschool education, paid family leave, lower prices for pharmaceuticals, reducing carbon emissions and building a green infrastructure and resilient Earth to lessen the grave threat of climate change. Their “pro-life” monofocus has created a death culture: a Supreme Court which would abolish any gun regulation, the ability of the federal government EPA to enact restrictions on carbon emissions, and harm the separation of church and state, a court now considering legislation giving states power to determine electoral representatives — something Trump attempted.