Letter to the editor: Privatization hurts our health care

Editor:

Here in Essex County, we are living through a tragic and deadly situation as COVID-19 infiltrated the Essex Center Nursing Home, formerly Horace Nye.

This facility was county-owned and run until 2014. It was highly regarded. I visited the facility prior to its sale with my granddaughter’s preschool class for Halloween festivities with the residents and found it to be a pleasant, clean, friendly facility.

In 2012, the Essex County supervisors stated they were losing $2 million per year maintaining Horace Nye and voted to sell it to a for-profit business for $4 million, completing the sale in 2014.

A few years after the sale, my husband and I toured the facility, looking for a nursing home for his mother. We were disturbed by the lack of social activities for residents as well as the smell of urine and feces. We noted a log documenting multiple code infractions. Clearly, we would never put our loved one in the Essex Center.

The bottom line here is that for-profit businesses look at only one thing — the bottom line, not how people are impacted.