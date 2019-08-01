Editor:
I am answering Mr. Wheeler’s “why?” question from your July 26 issue.
Mr. Wheeler, I generally, though not fully, respect your why questions, and I will address only your why question as to why President Trump won (your second paragraph). He won because people who voted for him, including myself and you, cared more for what he promised to do rather than what he said about himself, his character or lack thereof, and whether or not he would uphold the dignity of the office (however your own worldview deems that to be of overwhelming value or not). If not, then at least of less importance than tax cutting regulations, jobs for minorities and more money in ordinary American pockets and less drugs and rapists and murdering illegal immigrants entering this country and being provided privileges like free sanctuary housing and driver’s licenses. They can vote treasonous and socialist criminals into office so people like Mark Epstein and Eric Rosenbrock can prosper while you starve because you have the desire to worship God rather than money and breathe polluted air and water while they never fail to miss a taxpayer-funded pension payment into their pension fund and never miss a moment to propose socialist policies for you to die for in uniform, either military style or law enforcement style; and also never miss an opportunity to espouse absolute lies on the media to promote so-called national polls, that no matter what lying Shepard Smith says on Fox News that “polls” were correct in predicting Hillary’s election, because they were supposed to be predicting national popular vote results which is an absolute lie, because I distinctly heard him say that Hillary would carry 33 states, not 19!
Jim Knapp, U.S. Navy Veteran Vietnam Era, Plattsburgh