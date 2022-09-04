 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Price-setting policies hurt cancer patients

Letter to the editor

In 2018, I was diagnosed with plasma cell leukemia, a rare and aggressive blood cancer. Although there is no cure, the disease can be kept at bay with a personalized cocktail of medications and targeted chemotherapy.

While I am fortunate to receive these treatments, rounds of chemo drastically weaken my immune system and make me vulnerable to dangerous illnesses like COVID-19.

Without access to lifesaving medication and treatments like chemo, or COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, seeing my three teenage daughters reach adulthood may not be possible.

A cure may still be just out of reach, but every passing year has brought new treatments and therapies. As the science has advanced and new medications have been developed, my side effects have been significantly reduced. I’m hopeful that further treatment innovation may enable me to live a long and side effect-free life.

People are also reading…

Battling this relentless disease is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do, and it was disappointing to see Congress recently pass price-setting policies in the reconciliation package that could make it even harder for cancer patients to access new treatments and care.

I ask that moving forward, Sen. Schumer and the others in Congress that voted in favor of this bill seriously think through the ramifications bills like this could have on future medical advancements. Cancer patients everywhere are counting on it.

Shannon Beckwith, Gansevoort

