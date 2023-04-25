Fast fashion may come with a pretty price, but what happens to make those clothes isn’t so pretty. Workers in garment factories barely make a living wage, are exploited, and are working in crowded factories.

Garment factory workers are not only working full time for very little, their jobs are ruining their lives. According to Vogue magazine the pandemic has left women garment workers — 80% of all garment factory workers — at higher risk of sexual harrasment: “In India, 20-year-old garment worker Jeyasre Kathiravel was allegedly raped and killed by her supervisor at an H&M supply factory after months of harassment.” The garment factory workers' lives are jeopardized just to make cheap clothes for consumers.

Money is a common struggle for most garment factory workers. In a factory where Shein clothes are made, workers are only being paid four cents per item, making about 500 items per day during 16 hour shifts “violating China’s labor laws” (Singh). Shein claims that they will end contracts with factories that break the law but little action has been taken. Still they are one of the richest fast-fashion companies in the world (Singh).

When the pandemic hit, millions of garment workers' wages decreased, and they could no longer afford simple necessities like food or rent. The Workers Rights Consortium found that almost 80% of garment workers were starving.

Your role makes an impact. If customers continue to purchase from companies such as Shein or H&M, they will continue to thrive. We have to make a change and buy from more sustainable companies. Consumers need to be more aware of how their clothes are made so that factory workers can obtain everyday human rights. Otherwise nothing’s going to change and conditions could get worse.

