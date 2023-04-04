Regarding: “Among 160 years of presidential scandals, Trump stands alone,” 4-1-23 (Associated Press, Russ Bynum). An adulterous affair with an intern, secret aid to fighters in Nicaragua, burglary of a political party headquarters, corruption of a personal secretary, and firing of a cabinet official. I will throw in Trump’s hush-money payments, business crimes, and campaign finance misdeeds and call all these “low crimes and misdemeanors.”

This article misses all the “high crimes and misdemeanors” that have taken a devastating toll on our democracy.

Harry Truman was the first president to lead the nation into a major war (Korea) without a Congressional declaration, setting a precedent all others after him have followed.

Franklin Roosevelt served four terms in office, clearly overthrowing a hard-and-fast tradition of only one or two terms in the nation’s highest office.

Other presidents have overthrown such important constitutional provisions as the states’ policy-setting rights, and the iron-clad constitutional law that only Congress makes national laws. Mr. Trump himself could be prosecuted for emoluments offenses, election interference and seditious encouragement to overthrow the government, obstruction by removal of classified documents, and more.

America lacks courage to prosecute high crimes against our constitutional liberties. This nation is crumbling because of our weakness.

Kimball Shinkoskey,

Woods Cross, UT,

author of The American Kings: Growth in Presidential Power from George Washington to Barack Obama. 2014.