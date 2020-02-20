Letter to the editor: Presidents Day an important reminder

Editor:
As America enjoys a day off for Presidents Day, it is interesting to note the history behind Presidents Day.
Congress itself does not recognize the moniker "Presidents Day but does celebrate the birth of George Washington. In 1971, when President Nixon signed into law the Uniform Holiday Act of 1971,Congress decided to be inclusive and honor all presidential birthdays on the third Monday in February. Surprisingly, President Lincoln was never given an official holiday.
Students of history will state that Washington was born on February 22, 1732. The truth is that both Britain and the colonies followed the Julian calendar until the mid 1700's, making Washington's birth on February 11, 1731. It wasn't until 1752 when Britain switched to the Gregorian calendar that the date we now know was recorded.
In 1796, Washington gave his farewell address to "Friends and Citizens," warning that division and political rivalries would tear apart a new nation.
In 1862, during the dark days of the Civil War, a petition went out asking that the farewell address be read every year.
Senator Andrew Johnson promoted the petition stating, "I think the time has arrived when we should recur back the the days, the times, and the doings of Washington and the patriots of the Revolution who founded the government under which we live."
Every year, since 1896, the Senate has read the 7,641 word address which takes 45 minutes to deliver. A bipartisan effort, each year a different senator is picked to do the honors.
When finished, the senator signs a black leather bound book which records the event.
Taken very seriously, this address read on February 22 reminds Americans that knowledge of America's past is imperative to a thriving democracy and Mondays off and Presidents Day sales are not the only things we should be grateful for.
Monica Stahl
South Glens Falls