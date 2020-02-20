Letter to the editor: Presidents Day an important reminder

Editor:

As America enjoys a day off for Presidents Day, it is interesting to note the history behind Presidents Day.

Congress itself does not recognize the moniker "Presidents Day but does celebrate the birth of George Washington. In 1971, when President Nixon signed into law the Uniform Holiday Act of 1971,Congress decided to be inclusive and honor all presidential birthdays on the third Monday in February. Surprisingly, President Lincoln was never given an official holiday.

Students of history will state that Washington was born on February 22, 1732. The truth is that both Britain and the colonies followed the Julian calendar until the mid 1700's, making Washington's birth on February 11, 1731. It wasn't until 1752 when Britain switched to the Gregorian calendar that the date we now know was recorded.

In 1796, Washington gave his farewell address to "Friends and Citizens," warning that division and political rivalries would tear apart a new nation.

In 1862, during the dark days of the Civil War, a petition went out asking that the farewell address be read every year.