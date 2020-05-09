Letter to the editor: Presidential primary is off-again, on-again

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

The New York Democratic presidential primary was delayed, canceled, and (pending appeal) reinstated. First the governor's executive order moved the primary from April to June. Then an amendment to the recently passed state budget changed New York election law, allowing the removal of candidates who suspended their campaigns. The state Board of Elections did just that last week, and because only one candidate remained (Joe Biden), our presidential primary was canceled.

Andrew Yang's delegates immediately filed a motion. In New York, voters separately select the candidate and delegates. The court sided with the Yang gang: The BOE had statutory authority to remove the presidential candidates, but not the delegates.

This was a victory for the people. To many of us, it appeared that the Democratic party leadership, fearing too many non-Biden delegates, rammed through an election law change by tacking it onto an urgent bill (a state budget passed during a crisis). They cited that law to justify canceling our presidential primary, and presumably award all of the delegates to Biden.