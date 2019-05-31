Editor:
The Wall Street Journal reports that prior to the Memorial Day presidential visit to the U.S. Naval Base at Yokosuka, Japan, someone in the White House told the Navy that "The USS John S. McCain needs to be out of sight." The McCain couldn't be moved; a tarp was used to temporarily obscure the name; a barge was moved in front of the ship; McCain sailors, who have ball caps with their ship's name, were given the day off and not invited to the presidential visit. Buck-passing followed.
I know that there are a lot more important issues facing our country involving this president that we need to deal with, but this stupid, petty move by a White House flunky, to please the boss, is an insult. It's an insult to the memory of John McCain, a dedicated public servant and a true naval hero, to his family, and to all service men and women past and present. What are the young sailors on the McCain supposed to think of this (they who would lay down their lives for their country)?
Dick Nixon had a lot of problems in the '70s, but as commander-in-chief of the armed forces he at least knew how to act presidential some of the time.
Trump is unworthy of the office.
David Whitman, Glens Falls