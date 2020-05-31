Letter to the editor: President isn't suited for the job

I watched and thoroughly enjoyed Public Television’s Memorial Day Concert last night and was inspired by the image of a loving, heroic and self-sacrificing America. If only that image carried through to today.

Looking at the morning Twitter account of our fake President, I was assaulted by hate, ultra-crude comments about women, insults, self-praise and overall ugly use of the English language that was meant only to divide and demean us as a nation.

As I type this letter, our fake President is laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and defiling that sacred space with his very presence. As he scowled and lumbered across the mat that I traveled so many times as Bugler of the Army, he appeared to be in some kind of pain. Maybe his heel spurs got aggravated at the golf course yesterday.