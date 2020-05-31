Letter to the editor: President isn't suited for the job

Editor:
I watched and thoroughly enjoyed Public Television’s Memorial Day Concert last night and was inspired by the image of a loving, heroic and self-sacrificing America. If only that image carried through to today.
Looking at the morning Twitter account of our fake President, I was assaulted by hate, ultra-crude comments about women, insults, self-praise and overall ugly use of the English language that was meant only to divide and demean us as a nation.
As I type this letter, our fake President is laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and defiling that sacred space with his very presence. As he scowled and lumbered across the mat that I traveled so many times as Bugler of the Army, he appeared to be in some kind of pain. Maybe his heel spurs got aggravated at the golf course yesterday.
William Martin, Glens Falls
