Editor:
The president has taken his personal disdain for the “others” (racism) and translated that into strategy. The trial balloon was launched through birtherism essentially asking how could that black man have been elected our president? He doesn’t even belong here. It was abhorrent, based on lies and nonsense, but he saw that it “worked.” Starting with the escalator speech of Mexican rapists up to the recent “send them back” theme regarding our congresswomen, the racist strategy has accelerated.
Some conclusions: We have always been a reluctant melting pot, but more grudgingly as color varies from white. There will be an accelerated effort at voter suppression geared toward the “others.” A comprehensive immigration deal could be made, but that would diminish the angry wedge divide. Most studies show that immigrants “give” more than they “take.” Both legal and illegal commit less crime than their citizen counterparts. If you haven’t, read all of Reagan’s words cited in Sunday’s Post-Star regarding immigrants ending with, “we continuously renew and enrich our nation.” Creating a false narrative of fear that the “others” are creating all our problems distracts from the volume of personal Trump indiscretions, deregulation, dismantling, welcomed by many, but in the long run may be especially destructive to the middle class; continued transfer of wealth and power to the elite and powerful to the detriment of the middle class; the Trump swamp that will probably never be drained.
In 2019, we are intentionally divided by racist Trump strategy, enabled by spineless Republicans who have abandoned core values. It was Republican Lindsey Graham who said candidate Trump was a “race baiting xenophobic religious bigot,” a strong statement of “character.” This is but one slice of Trump’s being many of us find disgusting, yet others embrace and rally around. How divided and different we are.
David Bunn, South Glens Falls