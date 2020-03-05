Letter to the editor: President is a dangerous bully

Editor:
In school we teach children not to bully, to be respectful, listen.
Yet, we have a president, a most dangerous bully, demeaning, threatening, and firing anyone not following his commands; firing Vindman and Sondland for courageously speaking truth at the impeachment trial; denigrating Flake and McCain; threatening Romney and Schiff; firing scientists reporting on climate change and historical preservation; staff saving important documents from shredding; calling Gallagher, a war criminal, a “hero;” and pressuring Barr to change Stone’s sentencing; honest, long-time workers resigning in protest or being fired; and Trump surrounding himself with fawning loyalists.
Senate Republicans are silent and complicit, not willing to restrain this paranoid unrestrained president. New York Republicans and Stefanik shout spirited approval despite facts, lies, corruption. Trump, in continual revenge, punishes New York state for allowing immigrants to have driver’s licenses and states and cities for lessening emissions or giving sanctuary.
Trump’s proposed budget gives more and more to the wealthy, a bloated defense budget, nuclear armaments in space, a useless wall to ICE, detention, fossil fuel companies and less for children’s food programs, education, medical care, and programs protecting air, water, earth.
I think of us – in the school yard, classroom, workplace – and how we respond to abusive power, to good people being fired, to children and women being abused, to people suffering environmental toxins.
Are we fearful? Choose to not see? Is our 401K more important than protecting our earth from environmental catastrophe? Do we yell approval when Trump blames the poor, immigrants, refugees, women, Democrats, socialists, environmentalists, scientists, journalists as the “enemy,” inspiring rage against wrong “enemies,” inciting violence, as did the followers of Mussolini and Hitler?
I fear all “innocent” people cheering him, ignorant of history, science, economics, democracy, disconnected from their good hearts, from empathy and simple morality.
Bernice Mennis, West Fort Ann