Letter to the editor: President is a dangerous bully

Editor:

In school we teach children not to bully, to be respectful, listen.

Yet, we have a president, a most dangerous bully, demeaning, threatening, and firing anyone not following his commands; firing Vindman and Sondland for courageously speaking truth at the impeachment trial; denigrating Flake and McCain; threatening Romney and Schiff; firing scientists reporting on climate change and historical preservation; staff saving important documents from shredding; calling Gallagher, a war criminal, a “hero;” and pressuring Barr to change Stone’s sentencing; honest, long-time workers resigning in protest or being fired; and Trump surrounding himself with fawning loyalists.

Senate Republicans are silent and complicit, not willing to restrain this paranoid unrestrained president. New York Republicans and Stefanik shout spirited approval despite facts, lies, corruption. Trump, in continual revenge, punishes New York state for allowing immigrants to have driver’s licenses and states and cities for lessening emissions or giving sanctuary.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}