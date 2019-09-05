Editor:
You mean I can now go out and make a slingshot and practice shooting down the eagles that fly over Lake George? I am so relieved to have this regulatory burden (the Endangered Species Act) lifted from me. (Trump said that was why he was doing it.) Gosh, I could barely drag myself to the doctor's because of such suffering.
Chief Oren Lyons, a member of the Haudenosaunee tribe, spoke to the United Nations in 1977: "And we stand somewhere between the mountain and the ant, somewhere and only there, as part and parcel of the Creation."
Trump forgets that America was founded on spiritual considerations, welcomes all religions, and has In God We Trust on our money and courtrooms. To call out two members of Congress for voicing a meager opinion on foreign policy (the Israeli/Palestine conflict) is as un-American as it gets. It is their job to render opinions, debate and vote.
I must say Trump is the most un-American president that ever was and probably ever will be.
Sherry Adams, Queensbury