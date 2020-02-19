Letter to the editor: President clueless about the military

Editor:

Recently President Trump lashed out at General Kelly over his praise of Lt. Col. Vindman’s conduct (Fox News, NBC). Leaving aside the petty revenge aspect of Trump’s words and actions, what struck me is that after three years of being commander-in-chief, Trump is still totally clueless as to what the U.S. military is about.

It is clear Trump has the Hollywood stereotypical mindset that soldiers, sailors and airmen are dumb, unthinking brutes who blindly follow orders without question or thought. That is only the case in countries like Russia and North Korea, for whom Trump seems to have some perverse admiration.

In the U.S. military, because there are so few servicemen, we make the most out of what we have. People are taught to think and take initiative, from the lowliest private all the way up. People are also encouraged to if they see something being done wrong, report it up through proper channels. That is what Lt. Col. Vindman did and what General Kelly praised.

Such has been the practice and tradition of the U.S. military since its existence. It has helped us win wars. If it weren’t for that practice we’d still be saying “God save the Queen.”