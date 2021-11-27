Letter to the editor: President Biden caused this mess

The liberal left continues to blame President Trump for everything from COVID-19 to inflation. Well wake up! Your high energy costs has nothing to do with Trump! The inflation has nothing to do with Trump! Your President Biden effectively caused this mess!

On day one your boy shut down the XL pipeline and effectively stopped all oil exploration! If you thought your new green deal was or is the answer alone, you're an idiot plain and simple! And as far as worker shortage goes, people are just lazy! Stop blaming Trump, you Democrats are getting exactly what you asked for! So enjoy!